The video of Yulien Oviedo playing the drums as a child: “A child prodigy!”

It is no secret to anyone the great talent that the Cuban singer and musician possesses. Yulien Oviedosomething that he has developed since he was very young and with the help of great exponents of the island’s music.

In fact, a video has begun to circulate on social networks that shows one of the artist’s first stages within the musical environment. Although Yulien Oviedo’s age at the time of the performance is not specified, the material shows the undeniable skill that she had in playing the drums when she was just a child.

In the audiovisual, shared by an Instagram influencer, we can see Yulien Oviedo, just a few years old, very elegant, wearing a red suit, while playing the aforementioned musical instrument during a concert and accompanied by a large orchestra.

“The child prodigy!” is heard saying in the background when they introduce Yulien Oviedo.

Yulien Oviedo began to take his first steps into the world of music from a very early age, thanks to the support of his father. She studied at the Manuel Saumell Conservatory and later at the National School of Art.

At just 8 years old, he participated in international tours with his father and was part of the Bravo bravissimo event where he ranked fourth among child prodigies worldwide in 1995.

He played with great Cuban groups such as Adalberto y su Son and NG La Banda. He then was part of David Calzado’s La Charanga Habanera for many years, until he decided to venture into his solo career.