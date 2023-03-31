The younger generation “offended” by watching Friends? Jennifer Aniston regrets the days “when you could make jokes” and describes a “tragedy”

The actress reflected on how the perception of humor has evolved since her role as Rachel Green in Friends.
Starring in a new Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston has come back to the fore in recent years, thanks to his role in the series The Morning show alongside Reese Witherspoon in particular. Known for playing Rachel for ten years in the cult series, Friends, she is currently in promotion for the latest Netflix creation. During an interview with the Associated Foreign Press, the actress felt that doing comedy today could be much more difficult than a decade or two ago. It is in particular his experience in the comedy series which lasted ten years which allows him to affirm this.
“Now you have to be very careful”
“Now it’s a bit complicated because you have to be very careful which makes it very difficult for comedians because the beauty of comedy is that we laugh at ourselves, we laugh at life in general Before, you could make jokes about someone being bigoted and laugh hysterically, and it was about letting people know it was ridiculous. Now we can’t do this anymore“, she said. Jennifer Aniston, whose new film comes out on screens this Friday, then addressed the specific case of Friendsa cult series from the 90s supposed to make people laugh as we understand it with the laughter of the spectators in the background and in which she played Rachel Green.
“Not the same sensitivity”
“There is a whole generation of people, of children, who when they watch episodes of Friends Today, find them offensive. There are things that were never intentional and things that maybe should have been thought twice about – but I don’t think there was the same sensitivity back then as there is now .” According to Jennifer Aniston, this development is a “tragedy” and perhaps explains why there are fewer comedies in recent years than there used to be. The actress refers to a new generation of viewers who are decrying the fact that Friendswho follows six friends and roommates with uninhibited humor on a daily basis, has put on screen only white heroes and that the only black actors were, in majority, only guest-stars.