They criticize Cristiano in Saudi Arabia after a shouting reaction from Messi, Messi

RIAD.- Cristiano Ronaldo has received harsh criticism after making an obscene gesture after the match that Al Nassr, his club in the Saudi Arabian league, won 3-2 on Sunday against Al Shabab.

Images posted on social media show the five-time Ballon d’Or winner putting his hand on his ear and making an obscene gesture with his right arm near his pelvis, apparently towards Al Shabab fans.

You could hear the constant shouts of “Messi, Messi” from the rival fans. The Argentine star Lionel Messi He has been Cristiano’s eternal adversary.

cr7nassrcampeon.jpg Al Nassr’s Portuguese striker #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup final football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia at King Stadium Fahd in Taif on August 12, 2023. AFP

Although the incident was not captured by television cameras, criticism of the 39-year-old attacker did not take long and local media reported that the Saudi football federation opened an investigation.

Cristiano could be suspended, meaning he would miss Al Nassr’s next match, against Al Hazem, on Thursday.

After signing with the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, Cristiano leads the current season with 22 goals. The most recent was against Al Shabab when he converted a penalty to open the scoring in the first half. A double from Brazilian Talisca, including a goal four minutes from time, sealed Al Nassr’s victory.

Al Nassr is seven points behind leaders Al Hilal, another club that has spent astronomical amounts to bring renowned players to the Saudi league.

Al Nassr also competes in the Asian Champions League, a tournament he has never won. They will face Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals next month.

Ronaldo was the first highly renowned player to make the jump to Saudi football, when he did so after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: With information from AP