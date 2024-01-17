They file a lawsuit to try to remove Commissioner Joe Carollo

MIAMI .- In a new chapter of the saga starring the Miami commissioner Joe Carollo and two businessmen from the city, the latter presented a demand whose purpose is the eventual dismissal of the municipal legislator.

Just days after federal marshals were ordered to confiscate Carollo’s personal assets, the owners of Ball and Chain, Bill Fuller and Martín Pinilla filed the new legal action to try to remove him from the District 3 seat.

“The Miami City Charter begins with a Citizens’ Bill of Rights. “Any public official or employee whom the court determines has willfully violated this section shall immediately lose his or her position or employment,” the lawsuit reads.

Fuller and Pinilla previously won a civil lawsuit against the commissioner and former Miami mayor, who was ordered by a court to pay $63.5 million in damages. Days later, the legislator’s salary was seized and his assets were confiscated.

The businessmen claimed that Carollo had allegedly waged a personal vendetta against them after they supported his rival, Alfonso ‘Alfie’ León, in the 2018 municipal elections.

Joe Carollo’s reaction

Carollo reacted to the new lawsuit and said that “They are obviously extremely upset. because they have not been able to take me down, while I continue to carry out my honest role and my commitment as a public servant.”

“As a strategy, they persist in trying to intimidate Miami residents and honest City employees, showing them the cost of confronting them,” commented the head of District 3.

Jeffrey Gutchess, attorney for Fuller and Pinilla, noted that “I see this more as a presentation on behalf of the citizens of Miami”.

To which he added: “So, given that this is the official public policy of the City and the official law of the City, we think it is appropriate to file this complaint, asking the judge to make said declaration.”

The owners of Ball and Chain asked in their most recent lawsuit for a quick hearing to decide Carollo’s future on the Commission.

After the procedure by federal marshals to confiscate his assets, the legislator declared that “any furniture they took from me, how many shirts, pants, underwear do they want to take from me? They will have to pay for it.”

During about five years of controversy, Fuller and Pinilla have claimed that Carollo would have used City and police personnel to affect their business. Carollo has maintained her innocence.