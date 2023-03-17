This is how Maya Nazor reacted to the rumor that the Santa Fe Klan has a new girlfriend

A few days ago we introduced you to The Truth News that Santa Fe Klan was caught getting off a plane with a young woman. This situation aroused intrigues among his fans and after an arduous investigation, they discovered that it was Valentina Quiroswho has started to be romantically linked with the rapper

As it was expected, the rumor did not take long to go viral and soon reached the ears of Maya Nazor, his ex-partner and mother of his only son Luka. However, more than one netizen assures that the young influencer she got jealous to the point of sending him a hint in a new video he shared on TikTok.

The couple was caught together upon arrival at the airport.



“And here there is no turning back. That c * lito is not mine, but I do eat it if we were friends, but I don’t even know what we are “, was the phrase sung by the ex-partner of Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, the rapper’s real name, while performs a flirtatious dance and shows off an impressive body through a flirty outfit in green tones.

All about Valentina Quirós

The young and beautiful influencer enjoys great popularity on social networks.



Valentina Quiros rose to fame in Mexican show business after being caught with the Santa Fe Klan. However, you should know that she was already known in the world of social networks thanks to her beauty, charisma and sensuality, which has left all her followers breathless.

maybe you don’t know but The young woman is 20 years old, is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and currently has more than 873 thousand followers on TikTok while on Instagram it has more than 121 thousand. Although her romance with the rapper has not been confirmed, she is being criticized by those who still hope for a reconciliation with Maya Nazor.

What happened between Maya Nazor and the Santa Fe Klan?

The couple will seek to have a cordial relationship for the sake of their son.



It was in August 2021 when Santa Fe Klan and Maya Nazor started a romance. Just a few months later, the couple announced on social networks that they were expecting their first child, who was born on June 30. Finally, they they announced their separation Last December.

