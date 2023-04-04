This is how the murderers of the bus escaped: there is a detainee

At the end of a day that had everything, the Buenos Aires Police are still looking for two criminals who managed to escape this Monday after murdering Daniel Barrientos, the driver of Line 620.

In order to advance the investigation, the authorities analyze a video of when the attackers ran down the street. The material, which was published in C5N, is already part of the legal case.

Meanwhile, until now there is only one detainee for the Barrientos crime.

While it is being investigated whether he was the material author of the shot, he remained at the disposal of the prosecutor Gastón Duplaá, from the Homicide UFI of the judicial department of La Matanza.

The prosecutor also suspects that the car that was found burned this morning in the crime zone could belong to the criminals who committed the act.

According to the account of the driver’s companions, a group of three criminals got into the unit around 5:30 in the morning to rob. In that response, they shot the driver of the bus.

The thieves got off the bus and began shooting to cover their escape, since there was a plainclothes policeman on the bus who acted after Barrientos was killed.