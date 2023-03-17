This is what the new Emirates aircraft livery looks like

The fleet gets a fresh look. It is the third livery adjustment in Emirates’ history.

The Airline Emirates refreshes his jets optically. Today the EK51 is the first flight of a machine with the new design. The Airbus A380 with the registration number A6-EOE flies from Dubai to Munich – and is expected to land there with a delay of almost an hour at 20:22. For the new paint job, the flag of the United Arab Emirates changed to the tail fin. It has a waving 3D effect and is supposed to be more dynamic.

© Emirates

Die wingtips are now red. On it is the Emirates logo in Arabic calligraphy in white colour.

© Emirates

In the inside of the wingtips is also the flag of the Arab Emirates. This is clever marketing: if passengers take photos out of the window, you can immediately see which airline they were traveling with.

© Emirates

Am hull of the aircraft, the golden Emirates lettering is now larger and bolder. Compared to the previous design, it has grown by 32.5 percent. The URL “emirates.com” under the gold lettering has been removed.

© Emirates

By the end of 2023 24 machines get the new paint job. However, the entire fleet is 265 aircraft strong. Emirates has not revealed when the remaining machines will be repainted. In any case, all new aircraft joining the fleet from August 2024 are said to have the new livery. Third changes Emirates was founded in 1985. The livery was originally designed by British company Negus & Negus. Since then there have been 3 major changes, including the current one. These changes were all made by Emirates’ own design department.