Thousands of Israelis Protest Again Against Judicial Reform Despite Government Concession

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday in Tel Aviv for the thirteenth consecutive week to protest against the government’s project to reform justice, despite the “pause” in the legislative process decided by the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since the announcement of the legislative change in early January, tens of thousands of citizens have demonstrated every week to denounce the bill and protest against the government of Netanyahuone of the most right-wing in the history of Israel.

The prime minister announced on March 27 a legislative “pause” to give an “opportunity (…) to dialogue” after a day of intensified protests, the start of a general strike and the appearance of tensions within of the parliamentary majority, following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, after he suggested a temporary halt to the reform.

On March 28, a meeting between representatives of the majority and two of the main opposition parties took place, but many analysts are skeptical of the chances of reaching an agreement.

The Netanyahu government defends that the reform will serve to rebalance powers by reducing the prerogatives of the Supreme Court, which the Executive considers politicized, in favor of Parliament.

His detractors believe that he jeopardizes current democratic principles in Israel by giving too much power to the parliamentary majority and that it personally benefits the prime minister.

