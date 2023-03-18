Toluca FC drew 3-3 against Tijuana with a brace from Maximiliano Araujo

Maximiliano Araujo scored twice for the Red Devils to draw 3-3 against the Xolos, on the 12th date of Mexico – Liga MX – Clausura 2023. The goals of the match for the local were scored by Lucas Rodríguez (2′ 2T), Fernando Valenzuela (13′ 2T) and Lucas Cavallini (31′ 2T). While the away goals were made by Maximiliano Araujo (21′ 1T and 23′ 1T) and Brayan Angulo (34′ 1T).

A great play by the Red Devils, 34 minutes into the first half, was the one that moved the score thanks to Brayan Angulo. Marcel Ruiz sent a cross, which the defender dominated and kicked past José Rodríguez Romero.

The best man of the match was Maximiliano Araujo. The Toluca FC attacker scored 2 goals and shot at the opposite goal 3 times.

Lucas Cavallini also stood out in the Caliente stadium. The Tijuana attacker scored 1 goal and shot at the opposite goal 4 times.

The constant interruptions made a game stuck, which was disfigured by fouls. There were a large number of reprimands: Claudio Baeza, Lucas Cavallini, Leonel López, Alexis Canelo, Rodrigo Godínez, Federico Lértora, Lucas Rodríguez and Maximiliano Araujo.

Tijuana coach Miguel Herrera proposed a 3-5-2 formation with José Rodríguez in goal; Lisandro López, Nicolás Díaz and Rodrigo Godínez on the defensive line; Lucas Rodríguez, Federico Lértora, Alejandro Martínez, Leonel López and Eduardo Armenta in the middle; and Lucas Cavallini and Alexis Canelo in attack.

For its part, Ignacio Ambriz’s team took to the field with a 4-3-3 scheme with Tiago Volpi under the three sticks; Valber Huerta, Brian García, Brayan Angulo and Andrés Mosquera in defense; Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses and Claudio Baeza in midfield; and Maximiliano Araujo, Edgar López and Carlos González up front.

Edgar Morales Olvera was the referee who led the match at the Caliente stadium.

The Xolos’ next game in the championship will be away against CF Monterrey, while the Red Devils will host Tigres.

With this result, the host of the game reaches 12 points and is in twelfth place. For its part, the visiting team remains at 22 units and is in second place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory