Tom’s Guide: all the tech news in your inbox with our daily newsletter

To stay informed on the latest tech news, nothing could be simpler, just subscribe to our newsletter to find every day in your inbox the information you should not miss. Smartphone, laptop, video game, artificial intelligence… don’t miss a thing.

The Tom’s Guide Newsletter has been designed to allow you to discover at a glance all the important news of the day, whether they concern the latest Android or Apple smartphone, the upcoming arrival of a Windows update or the latest malware to beware of.

But as it’s not just the news that counts, you will also have access to our tutorials to easily understand the latest tools. Thus, using ChatGPT on Bing or transferring your saves from one Switch to another will have no more secrets for you.

News, tests, buying guides… find all our articles

When it’s time to buy a tech product, Tom’s Guide is there to help you. Tests, buying guide, comparisons… the editorial team provides you with all the information you will need to make your decision. And if you don’t know which TV to choose, which VPN will allow you to access Netflix or which electric bike is right for you, don’t worry, we have the answer.

But identifying the right products is only one step, you still have to find the best price. This is why our good plans relay every day the promotions that should not be missed.

So don’t deprive yourself of this concentrate of tech news and information on all the products that matter.

And to register, nothing could be simpler. You can use the box at the bottom of the article or click here. All you have to do is enter your email address and then confirm your subscription by clicking on the link you will have received by email. And that’s all !