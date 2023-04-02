Twenty One Pilots Screen in Pa’l Norte

Monterrey Mexico.- Twenty One Pilots had a heavy load on their shoulders, and that is that they entered the Pa’l Norte line-up after the unexpected cancellation that the band Blink-182 notified the festival organizers.

While some sold their tickets after this loss of the line up became known, since drummer Travis Barker was going to undergo finger surgery, those who bet on the 21 pilots did not fail him.

With a top-level show, the American musical duo from Columbus, Ohio, shocked a large audience made up of thousands of regios who waited until the end of the second day of the festival to see them perform at Fundidora Park.

At the stroke of midnight, at 12:13 a.m., Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun appeared on stage with “Guns for Hans” to a warm welcome.

The waste of energy from their vocalist, Tyler, and drummer Josh, captivated and kept the audience attentive.

And while Twenty One Pilots offered their best performance on the main stage of the Pa’l Norte, their fans enjoyed themselves, but some had a complaint, especially those who had retired from the show, and that is that the sound was very “low” and not matched with the impressive production of the festival.

After the minutes and songs like “Morph”, “Holding On To You” and “The Outside”, the sound was more powerful.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play in front of some of the best music fans in the world. We’re going to work very hard to earn our spot at your festival. I hope you have everything you’re looking for tonight,” Tyler said, referring to to the cancellation of Blink-182.

And to remember them they sang a cover of the rock band, “First Date” on The Icy Tour that they presented to the royals.

The best of his show came with his hit “Ride” when the vocalist sought proximity to his audience and came down from the stage to get on a platform that was supported by his own audience, a feat that the drummer repeated moments later.

Other songs that marked the night of Twenty One Pilots were “Shy Away” and “Car Radio”.

Their electrifying performance concluded at 01:32 a.m.