USA: Ron DeSantis shocks with statements about the Ukraine war

Possible presidential candidate Ron DeSantis makes a clear statement on the war in Ukraine.

Republican Ron DeSantis could become the next President of the United States. He has not yet announced his presidential candidacy. But experts expect that the governor of Florida will compete against Donald Trump. Should he move into the White House, Putin should pop the corks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a clear opinion on the war in Ukraine.

Controversial Fox News television host Tucker Carlson asked every potential Republican presidential candidate for 2024 six key questions to ask war in Ukraine to answer. When DeSantis answers, a shiver runs down the backs of the Ukrainians: inside.

DeSantis sees the war in the Ukraine not as an essential national interest USA at. According to him, there are more important things, such as securing US borders, achieving energy security, independence and containing China’s economic, cultural and military might.

DeSantis does not want to provoke a “hot war” with Russia

“The US shouldn’t helpthat could require the deployment of American troops or enable Ukraine to take part in offensive operations beyond its borders,” the Republican answers Carlson’s questions. Carlson is repeatedly criticized as an ardent Putin understander Fox News presenter also regularly quoted on Russian state television.

DeSantis further argues that “peace should be the goal” for the US and opposes sending fighter jets and long-range missiles to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression. He writes:

“These moves would risk explicitly dragging the United States into the conflict and bringing us closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. That risk is unacceptable.”

According to DeSantis, the United States cannot prioritize intervention in an “escalating foreign war” over defending its own homeland.

DeSantis could become Ukraine’s nightmare

Very bad news for Ukraine, says John Sweeney. The British journalist comments on DeSanti’s statements in a video message Twitter. DeSantis is siding with Russia, not Ukraine. According to Sweeney, there’s a good chance DeSantis could become the next president. “Then the free world will perish”, he warns. Europe must now focus on defense itself. CDU politician Norbert Röttgen sees it similarly.

According to Röttgen, this is a foretaste of the debate “that inevitably awaits us in the US election campaign.” He wrote on Twitter: “The more we Europeans do to support Ukraine ourselves, the more likely the USA will continue its commitment.” The better prepared Europe is, should things turn out differently – that is, if DeSantis should move to the White House. But what about Trump?

Trump wants to ask Europe to pay more

Presidential candidate Trump responds to the same questionnaire. Whether the opposition against Russia in Ukraine is crucial to US interests, he replies: “No, but it’s for Europe. Not for the United States.” Therefore, according to him, Europe should pay much more than the US or the same amount.

Donald Trump wants to be president of the USA again. Bild: AP / Ron Johnson

“Our goal in Ukraine is to help and secure Europe,” Trump said. But Europe is not helping itself. According to Trump, Europeans are relying largely on the United States to do this for them.

How much Trump will continue to support Ukraine as President depends on his meeting with Putin. Again he speaks of a “deal” that could end the war. “Both sides are tired and ready to make a deal,” he writes. He revealed what that deal would entail in a radio interview with Fox News.

He says he has a magic formula to end the war. All Trump has to do is let Russia “take over” parts of Ukraine. “A perfect idea that inspires dictators around the world to invade other countries,” writes Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

Ukrainians will likely follow the 2024 US presidential election closely. With Trump or DeSantis in the White House, their freedom could be at stake.