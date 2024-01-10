Venezuelan airlines plan 30 flights between Cuba and Nicaragua

HAVANA.- Despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and visa restrictions for air operators that facilitate irregular migration, Venezuelan airlines announced the completion of at least 30 flights between Cuba and Nicaragua in January 2024.

This calendar of operations, disclosed by The Press highlights the persistence of Aruba Airlines and Conviasa in maintaining their flights on the Havana-Managua route.

Aruba Airlines, defying US sanctions, will continue to operate three times a week from Havana’s José Martí International Airport to Managua. In addition, depending on demand, the possibility of flights from the Frank País International Airport in Holguín with a stopover in Aruba is contemplated.

Conviasa, for its part, will maintain its flight frequency from Havana to Managua on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during January 2024. Despite offering more affordable rates, this airline’s tickets are resold on social networks, reaching around $1,450 for adults.

Likewise, there is information about a new airport tax that will affect Cuban travelers in Managua. The state-owned Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company confirmed the completion of at least 11 flights by Aruba Airlines and 19 by Conviasa in January 2024.

Cuban travelers must purchase the return ticket even if they do not use it, adding costs to the already considerable amount they must pay to undertake the journey.

The elimination of the visa requirement for Cubans entering Nicaragua since November 2021 generated a notable migration crisis, with around 425,000 Cubans arriving in the United States between October 2021 and September 2023, following a route that begins in Managua by air.

Source: With information from La Prensa