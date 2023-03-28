Walking 8,000 steps once or twice a week lowers mortality risk, study finds

Researchers from Kyoto University and California, Los Angeles, in a recent study, found that those who walked 8,000 steps or more, once or twice a week, were 14.9% less likely to die on a period of 10 years than those not reaching this level.

If it is known that the practice of regular physical activity reduces the risk of mortality, the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open is interested in the health benefits of strenuous walking only a few days a week.

Researchers from Kyoto University and the University of California, Los Angeles analyzed data from 3,101 American adults. They found that those who walked 8,000 steps or more, once or twice a week, were 14.9% less likely to die over a 10-year period than those who didn’t reach that milestone.

Health benefits even more marked in the over 65s

For those who took these long walks three to seven times a week, the risk of death fell even further, by 16.5%.

The health benefits of these hikes of 8,000 steps or more, once or twice a week, seem even more marked for people aged 65 and over.

“The number of days per week that someone walks 8,000 steps or more was associated (in the study) with a lower risk of cardiovascular mortality and all other causes,” the scientists said. “This work suggests that individuals can achieve significant health benefits from walking only a few days a week,” they continue.

A physical activity with a positive impact on health if regularly practiced

For this study, the researchers studied the daily steps recorded by the participants between 2005 and 2006 and then studied their mortality ten years later.

Of the participants, 632 people failed to reach the 8,000 step limit on at least one day a week; 532 people reached or exceeded them once or twice a week; and 1,937 people did it three to seven times a week.

On average, Americans walk 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day, according to data from the Mayo Clinic, which states that walking as a regular physical activity can reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, blood pressure high blood pressure and depression.