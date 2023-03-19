What is Dropbox?

Dropbox is a cloud storage platform for computers and mobile devices. The application lets you save files on a server to access them from any device connected to the internet, with real-time synchronization options and collaboration with other people.

The company was founded in 2007 by Drew Houston, current CEO. Houston tells the story that he started creating storage code after losing a flash drive before an important presentation. Initially aimed at personal use, the project was expanded and later became Dropbox. In 2021, the tool reached the milestone of 700 million registered users

How cloud storage works

Cloud storage is a technology used to store files without the need for a physical disk. Instead of using a hard drive or pen drive, a web server is used to store files and ensure communication between all devices and their respective data centers.

In this way, the user can enter the platform and access all files from any device, as long as it is connected to the internet. The cloud platform stores, protects and provides the entire infrastructure to open documents and share access with others.

The great advantage of cloud storage is the ability to access folders anywhere, without consuming physical memory space on devices. On the other hand, you still need an internet connection to use them, even with options for offline storage.

What are Dropbox’s competitors

In the cloud storage segment, the company competes with platforms such as Google’s Drive, Apple’s iCloud, and Microsoft’s One Drive. These technology companies develop their own cloud storage services integrated into operating systems, but Dropbox emerges as an independent alternative to store files or use them in a professional environment.

What you can do in Dropbox

Dropbox offers several possibilities to manage files in the cloud. You can sector by folders, mark documents for offline access, check the history of updates and allow sharing with others.

In collaborative work, there is an emphasis on real-time synchronization options and a comment box for folders or edits in progress. The platform provides Dropbox Paper, a feature similar to Google Documents to produce documents, brainstorming and other creations.

Finally, there is also Dropbox Passwords, a password manager developed by the company.

What are Dropbox’s free features?

Each account created on Dropbox receives access to the Basic plan, the free version of the platform. This modality guarantees 2 GB of cloud storage space and the possibility of connecting up to three devices.

Dropbox is available in the browser or desktop apps (Linux | Mac | Windows) and cell phones (Android | iOS).