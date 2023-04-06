What unexpected questions will you receive in a job interview?

Within the job interview, a key element to highlight talent management requires finding processes.

There are studies like the “2019 Recruiting Benchmark Report” where the audacity in the job interview is measured.

There are definitive activities that have given an account of the importance of contracting processes.

The job interview is a crucial process in any recruitment flow and, just like The Guardian has compiled questions that are commonly asked unexpectedly in an interview, there are academics who recommend interviewees, the question that they never have to carry out while in conversation with the recruiter..

Hay studies As the “2019 Recruiting Benchmark Report”where according to Statesman, which exclusively presented this study to users of its platform “shows the true percentage of job applicants, who proceeded to interviews around the world. During the survey, 14 percent of job applicants posted by companies with 500 or fewer employees ended up being interviewed.”

How to answer

There is an interesting compilation of unexpected questions during a job interview, which the newspaper The Guardian published along with the recommendation of how to answer.

Where do you see yourself in five years? To this question, the newspaper recommends answering that with great luck, you will continue working for the company (that did the interview). Within the battery of unexpected questions reported by the media, they included a very important one, where a candidate is asked why he has so much experience on his CV.

One more unexpected question and quote, what is the worst mistake you have made in a job?, while another question asks the candidate for a vacancy, about if they were a fruit, what would it be?

As the reference of the way in which unexpected questions in a job interview should be answered, there are other recommendations such as the question that you should never ask when you are with the recruiter of the company for which you apply.

according to the teacher Sir Cary Cooper, academic from the University of Manchester, the job interview is a unique moment to get to know a company in depth and, most importantly, for the company to get to know the candidate that is applying.

The academic revealed that the question that must be avoided at this moment when a job interview begins is to ask about the salary that is going to be received. This question, explains the academic, should be avoided in the first part of the interview, so the beginning of it must be used to promote your profile and be able to make a negotiation between what they are looking for and what you have for offer.

There is no doubt, based on the two previous cases, that during a job interview, important processes are activated to be able to identify yourself before the vacancy and for the company, to be able to make themselves known to the applicant.