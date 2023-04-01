Without Vicente Pizarro: The changes that Colo Colo is preparing in his formation against Huachipato

Gustavo Quinteros was forced to move the board due to the unexpected loss of Vicho, who was left out after presenting a flu picture.

Colo Colo entered the final stretch of his preparation for the pending match that he will hold against Huachipato this Saturday, April 1 at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano. The albos will look for a victory that will allow them to regain ground in the standings and maintain expectations of soon reaching the lead of the 2023 National Championship.

In addition, the squad has an eye on its debut for the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Pereira de Colombiaso it is important to leave good football feelings against the steelmakers to face this international commitment.

Changes in the 11

In training this Friday, Gustavo Quinteros was forced to modify the formation he had been working on as a result of the flu condition he presented Vincent Pizarro and that will leave him out of the game against those of the Usina.

In that sense, the strategist chose to return César Fuentes to midfield, which will give Jeyson Rojas a new opportunity to be a winger on the right. The young defender comes from a good performance in that sector against Colón de Santa Fe and wants to show that he continues to be an alternative to fight for that position.

The rest of the team remains the same, that is, with a line of three centrals and with Damián Pizarro as a great reference of the Colocolino attack.

In this way, the formation that the Cacique prepares is with Brian Cortes in goal; Maximiliano Falcón, Matías de los Santos and Ramiro González in defence; Jeyson Rojas and Agustin Bouzat the laners, Cesar Fuentes, Esteban Pavez and Leonardo Gil in midfield; Marcos Bolados and Damian Pizarro in front.

Colo Colo and Huachipato will face each other this Saturday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m. at the CAP stadium in Talcahuano and you will be able to follow all the alternatives through DaleAlbo.