Xiaomi confirms arrival of TV with 144 Hz refresh rate

Through its social networks, Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch a new S line TV. In addition to showing a product teaser, the publication also confirmed that the panel will support a 144 Hz refresh rate.

In this way, the product should be aimed at gamers and other users who demand greater fluidity in the images shown. In the photo, the presence of a fencer indicates that the TV will perform adequately for sports with faster movements.

The post further confirmed that the TV will come with a MediaTek MT9653 processor. The platform still does not appear in any official listing, so it is likely that it is an unreleased chip aimed at TVs.

According to the teasers, this component features a quad-core CPU architecture, with ARM Cortex-A73 cores. There will also be support for RAM up to 3,200 Mbps.

The images indicate that the Xiaomi TV S Series should feature a metallic material construction, with relatively thin edges around the display. The support for surfaces also has a thin structure, and the company logo appears centered on the bottom edge.

Other information about this TV has not yet been revealed by Xiaomi, but should appear in the announcement scheduled for March 22, next Wednesday.

Xiaomi’s line of TVs already has the P1 models, with 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Panels are offered in dimensions from 32 to 55 inches, while the P1E is 65 inches.

Meanwhile, the Q2 series brings more advanced options, with Quantum Dot technology. In this case, available technologies include Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and more.

The new S line TV will initially be launched in the Chinese market, and it is not yet possible to say whether it will reach other countries.

Source: Gizmochina