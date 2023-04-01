Your life in games: what does Nagui and Bruno Guillon’s new game look like on France 2?

This Saturday April 1, 2023, France 2 is launching a new program presented by Nagui and Bruno Guillon. Principle, Candidates, EarningsTele-Leisure tells you everything you need to know about Your life at stake.
The continuation under this advertisement
Bringing the whole family together in front of the TV, that’s the objective of France 2 with Your life at stake, Nagui and Bruno Guillon’s new show broadcast this Saturday, April 1. “We wanted to make our own children laugh and entertain the children. For this, it was out of the question that we are in a mentality of mockery or domination over their candidates. Conversely, we had to get on their side, that’s why we’re going to wet the shirt“, said the host of Do not forget the lyrics during a press conference. The aim of the game ? Help the 300 candidates in the audience win after asking a general knowledge question. And to get the answer, the animators will suffer everything: throw themselves against a door, risk a shower fully dressed or even get viscous slime in the face.
An osteopathy session necessary for Nagui after Your life at stake
In order to help the candidates, the challenges that will be imposed on them are related to their hobbies. “There was a lot of work upstream so that we know their habitsso that we organize tests in connection with their passion, in a test that is both funny and which can place the facilitator in incongruous situations“, warns Bruno Guillon. And to know which of the two presenters will imply his responsibility, it is chance that will decide it thanks to a wheel adorned with their faces. “We didn’t know anything in advance to really play the trick, otherwise it sounded wrong. After a day of rehearsals, Nagui had an osteopathy session because when you rush into a door, it’s painful“, smiles the host of Each in turn.
The continuation under this advertisement
Your life at stake : “I have love for Bruno Guillon“, confides Nagui
In the final, a randomly selected member of the public will be asked about a general knowledge question. If the answer is correct, she will be asked about her own life (her first name, that of her mother, her height, her favorite dessert) but nothing says that we won’t put a spoke in her wheels… At stake: 2,000 euros net per month for ten years. “I have more than respect for Bruno, I have love for him. From there, everything is extremely simple and healthy. We played the game and no one wants to get a cream pie! I do not believe that there is a program in France where the hosts risk their physical integrity for the candidates“, assures Nagui. In what state will the two animators conclude their program? Only the state of their jacket at the dry cleaners can attest to this for the moment.