One year since the massacre in Butja: “We will never forgive”

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops advance into Butja on February 27.

Fierce fighting continues for several days, making it difficult to evacuate civilians, and on March 12, Ukrainian authorities confirm that Russian forces have now taken control of the city.

Russian retreat

But at the end of March, Russia suddenly announces that it would “regroup” and Russian troops begin to leave occupied areas outside Kiev.

On March 31, Ukrainian forces enter Butja and the following day the Ukrainian military declares the city recaptured.

First pictures

The next day, the first of April, horrific images of the newly liberated city begin to spread. When international media are allowed in, they are met with executions, torture and mass graves.

Along the streets are shot civilians and when SVT arrives in Butja on April 4, you will see with your own eyes the atrocities committed during the occupation.

– There are no words, says SVT’s Ukraine correspondent Bengt Norborg during the visit to the city.

A tormented population

Prosecutors in Kiev estimate that Russian soldiers killed around 1,400 civilians in Butja, and many of the surviving residents are still suffering from severe trauma. Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk told Reuters that residents are now trying to push away memories of last year by rebuilding their city.

– It is in the heart, soul and thoughts of every resident, says Fedoruk.

See SVT’s and other journalists’ images from Butja that caused horror all over the world in the video above. Warning for very unpleasant images in the feature.