YouTube withdraws the ban on Trump, who will now be able to upload content

New York, Mar 17 (EFE).- YouTube announced this Friday that it is removing the veto from former United States President Donald Trump (2016-2020), who had been penalized after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2020, and that the Republican primary candidate for the upcoming 2024 presidential election “may upload new content.”

“We carefully assess the continued risk of violence around the world, while balancing the chance that major national candidates will be heard equally by voters in the run-up to an election,” YouTube noted in a tweet.

Trump’s channel has 2.64 million subscribers and more than 4,000 videos.

“This channel will remain subject to our policies, just like any other YouTube channel,” added the Alphabet company.

In May 2021, CEO Susan Wojcicki said the ban on Trump’s channel would be lifted when the risk of further violent incitement subsided.

Trump was also banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, but these networks also lifted their ban.

Despite regaining access to his networks for some time, Trump has not yet published anything on any platform other than Truth Social -a network he created in February 2022-.

According to specialized media, Trump has signed an exclusive contract with Truth Social, but this clause could end this year.