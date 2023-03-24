Another member of the “Vecinos” program died

Neighbors began broadcasting in 2005 (Photo: [email protected])

After recently suffering the loss of Ignacio Lopez Tarsothe program Neighbors where the first actor participated in his last months of life, he dedicated a farewell message to him in his last broadcast, in what represented the last air appearance of the character of “Don Lázaro”.

“Don Ignacio started working at the age of 97 and he was an oak tree. At 98 he recorded again and continued with a prodigious memory, even with his age, it is not something we would think would happen, it was so sudden that we haven’t had time to adjust that (the disappearance of the character)”, mentioned Elías Solorio, producer, after the death of the actor to the program spectacular formula.

But just three days after the program went on the air, now the production of the program headed by the producer announced that they have dressed in mourning again, this time on the passing of a beloved member of the hit TV show Televisa.

It was on the social networks of the Show comedy where the death of Juan Manuel Herrera Chaparrowho was part of the production team of the program that has been on the air for 18 years, however, no further details were provided regarding the death of the man, whose photograph was shared on the official profile of Neighbors.

“We deeply regret the death of our friend Juan Manuel Herrera Chaparro, he was part of the team of Neighbors. We are going to miss you, fly high Juanito”, reads under the image where Juan Manuel appears in black and white and making the symbol of “love and peace”.

Despite the fact that the exact work of the deceased was not specified in the production statement, dozens of followers of the program they identified him in the post like who gave life to a tamalero in a program of the most recent season.

It was also mentioned that Juan Manuel gave life to other supporting characters in episodes of previous seasons in the program where actors such as Édgar Vivar, César Bono, Macaria and Eduardo España participate.

Likewise, some other users pointed out that “Juanito” carried out different tasks behind the scenes, as part of the numerous production of Elías Solorio.

The meaning message was answered by some actors of the broadcast: Ana Bertha Espín wrote “Rest in peace”, Roxana Castellanos added “Chale, fly high Juanito”, Roberto Tello the korean noted “Good Juanito rest in peace”, likewise the producer of the broadcast added “Rest in peace, Juanito. Have a good trip”.

Over the years, the program that is broadcast on Sundays by the signal of The stars has been the subject of speculation and “conspiracy” theories, and It has been widely rumored that a supposed curse falls on himUnfortunately, several members of the cast have passed away.

He sitcom It premiered in July 2005 and arose from the creative work of comedian Eugenio Derbez; he immediately became one of the favorites of the audience and his characters managed to capture the attention of the public that has been faithful to the broadcast until this 2023.

Since the first seasons of the series it has been known that at least ten members of Neighbors They have died, so on social networks it is said that the program “is cursed.”

Some of the deceased members of the program that renews its season year after year are Alexandra Meyerwho played the role of “Doña Caridad” and lost her life in 2007, Raul Padilla choforo, who had various appearances in the Show, gus rodriguezwho served as a writer for the first seasons, Yolanda Martinez “Doña Jovita”, the first actress Maria Rubioremembered for the role of “Doña Soco”, Sammy Perezwhom Eugenio Derbez made known in his programs in the 90s, and more recently polo ortin“Don Roque” and Octavio Ocana“Benito Rivers”, whose death was tragic and to date has not been fully clarified.