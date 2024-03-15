Antonio Tejado declares before the judge: My aunt knows that I have nothing to do with it

Antonio Tejado left the Seville I prison early this Friday to be transferred to the Court of Instruction number 16 of the city of Seville where He has given a statement as the alleged mastermind of the violent assault and robbery at María del Monte’s home. Handcuffed and guarded by two agents, the former Survivor contestant arrived at the courthouse with a serious face and a look straight ahead.

Once inside and for two hours on the clock, the television presenter faced questions from Judge Juan Gutirrez Casillas, as well as from the rest of the parties, except for the questions raised by the private prosecution. The Seville newspaper includes part of the Andalusian’s statement: he admitted that he knew El Russo. He says that he doesn’t know the rest of the band members, only him. He says he is convinced his aunt knows he had nothing to do with the robbery..

Enlarge Mara del Monte’s nephew, Antonio Tejado upon arrival at the Provincial Court of Seville, on March 15, 2024, in Seville. Leandro Wassaul Europa Press

The aforementioned media reveals that Antonio Tejado has left the room crying and not wanting to make any further statements on the matter. His lawyer, Fernando Vela, has addressed the assembled media to make it clear that his client has completely disconnected from the facts and that he has given great detail in his testimony. Likewise, ABC explains that the accused was interested in knowing if there were cameras at the exit and if he could go another way to avoid being photographed or recorded.

Related news

Minutes later, it was Arsen Garibia’s turn to testify, alias El Russo, and the alleged leader of the gang that had attacked the renowned artist’s shawl. The man has exonerated Antonio Tejado at all times. A position that collides directly with that of the Civil Guard and the Prosecutor’s Office since they consider that there is sufficient evidence for María del Monte’s nephew to remain in prison.

Concern for the singer

María del Monte remains in shock since her nephew’s alleged involvement in the assault on her house that took place last August became public. The singer’s inner circle does not hide her concern for the singer’s emotional state after what happened. Information confirmed by her friend Luis Rolln.: You are struggling to accept the possibility that Antonio Tejado may have been responsible.