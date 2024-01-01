Bram Inscore, musician and composer of BTS, takes his own life at 41

MIAMI.- Today, January 1, it emerged that the singer, musician and composer of BTS Bram Inscore took his own life on December 19 after suffering from severe depression.

In accordance with People In Spanish , The artist’s family reported that the suicide occurred at his home, located in San Francisco, California.

“Selfless as a human being and generous as a collaborator, he wittily served the music, but never his own ego. A deep compassion and dry wit were embedded in everything he did, although he never sought praise or approval,” stated the family in a statement reviewed in said magazine.

Work with BTS

Bram Inscore was composer of Louder than Bombstheme performed by the surcoreana group BTS.

Born in Los Angeles, Bram was interested in music from a very young age, playing funk and rock. Later, he studied jazz and classical music at the University of Southern California; However, he left school to work as a musician at events.

“I played with artists like Twin Shadow, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Thurston Moore and Beck, with whom I collaborated for a long time,” he explained. People in Spanish.

“In addition to being a musician, he developed as a composer and producer of his own creations; thus, in 2009, he released an album as a soloist under the name of B.R.A.M. At the same time he made songs and produced for other artists, where he managed to stand out. In 2015, he co-wrote the single Youth by Sivan, which became the first single to reach platinum. Other important themes created by the artist are Don’t Give Up on Me, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Morning Phaseamong others,” the media added.

Bram Inscore was married to Lin Agnholt. He is survived by his wife, parents – Karen Katz and James Inscore – and brother Kipling Inscore.