Charges against Donald Trump: Even many Republicans are trembling before the next stress test for US democracy

Nobody reacts impartially to this news. For some, the champagne corks pop, for the others, anger explodes. And for some there is growing concern that something could go in the wrong direction.

The news is, and this is no exaggeration, nothing short of a test of American democracy. It reads: Donald Trump will be charged in a criminal case. That has never happened to any American president, past or incumbent, in more than 200 years. This day, no matter how you think about it and how it will end, is historic.

The grand jury in Manhattan ruled on Thursday that the evidence and testimonies presented so far in the hush money affair surrounding porn actress Stormy Daniels are sufficient for an indictment.

The lead District Attorney Alvin Bragg then explained to the public once again what spectacle can now be expected in the next few days: An ex-president voluntarily turns himself in – or is extradited – to have the indictment read out.

And he has to be fingerprinted and photographed like any other citizen. According to US media reports, it could be so far on Tuesday. The New York security authorities are on alert.

Much is still unclear

However, much is still unclear. For example, what the charges are, how many there are, and what threatens the 76-year-old. All this should only be announced in the coming days. With all understandable emotional outbursts, it is advisable to wait for them.

Either way, even if it sounds banal: an accusation does not make a conviction. The Manhattan case is also considered the weakest in the series of possible indictments.

Anyone who has experienced the past few years can quickly imagine the consequences of Trump’s acquittal in the middle of the picking up presidential election campaign. And even if he is convicted, that does not automatically mean the political end for the Teflon Republican.

Once again, Trump drowns out everything

However, the decision to impeach has already had one effect: It changes the Republican primary campaign. All potential or already declared applicants must comment. Once again, Trumpian chaos threatens to drown out everything. This is not good news for the Republican Party.

Just before the grand jury’s decision trickled down, his potentially most dangerous inner-party competitor, Ron DeSantis, made an appearance in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Florida governor, who is set to announce his candidacy soon, never mentioned Trump’s name during his hour-long speech. But after the breaking news he had to take a stand: he said he would not have Trump extradited from Florida to New York if he didn’t cooperate.

One can criticize this as dangerous and probably inconsequential populism. Trump’s lawyers had already stated that he would not resist. But it also shows that nobody in the “Grand Old Party” can ignore Trump. Few dare open confrontation. They prefer to join the ranks of those who question the democratic system.

The speed with which leading Republicans are siding with Trump and accusing the judiciary of a politically motivated witch hunt is reminiscent of the two impeachment trials.

Yes, many just grudgingly bow their teeth, suspecting that the Trump chaos could once again lead to an election defeat. They point to the party base, where the ex-president is worshiped like a martyr.

But that doesn’t change anything: Trump is still not history. He challenges the democratic system. And far too many are involved. The outcome of this confrontation is unclear. The champagne bottles should not be bubbling yet.

