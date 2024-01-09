Fitness experts create Get Fit for No Kid Hungry initiative

MIAMI.- In January, those who want to start the year healthy while giving back to a good cause have the opportunity to do so through Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, a initiative that unites the public and the community of health and wellness to raise awareness and funds to help end the hunger children in the USA.

All month long, people can join live classes offered in English and Spanish by their favorite trainers, to exercise and show their generosity by donating to each person’s personal fundraiser. trainer. Every dollar donated by Get Fit for No Kid Hungry participants can help provide 10 healthy meals to children.

The nutritionist and master trainer fitness Dayana Perozo; the marathoner, running and fitness coach, co-founder and creator of the M Method Mariana Sánchez-Willams;and the personal trainer and founder of Coolto Fitness Yasmany Rodríguez, will lead the classes in Spanish; while English classes will be led by Ron Boss Everline, Kelly LeVeque, Simone de La Rue and many others.

These experts are coming together to help connect one in five children in the United States and provide them with the food they need.

This effort is of utmost importance for our Latino community, since, according to USDA figures, almost 25% of Latino households with children are at risk of going hungry, compared to 17.3% for the national average.

Classes and schedules

Classes offered at Get Fit For No Kid Hungry range from yoga, bodybuilding, HIIT workouts, nutrition, and more.

People can participate in the livestream events by joining each host’s class on their individual social channel or platform of choice. Classes in Spanish will take place on the following dates:

– January 23, 9:00 am ET – Yasmany Rodríguez – My Booty Up.

– January 25, 6:00 pm ET – Yasmany Rodríguez – Abs and Cardio.

– January 27, 9:00 am ET – Dayana Perozo – Glutes and Abs of Steel.

– January 31, 9:00 am ET – Mariana Sánchez-Williams – Strength on the Mat with Weights.

Dayana Perozo pointed out the importance and impact that this initiative has on both the participants and the children who will benefit.

“One of my great goals and what I do through my platforms is to raise awareness about how important nutrition is to avoid diseases and lead a healthy lifestyle. This is why I am proud to participate in this No Kid Hungry initiative, to ensure that all children have the meals they need to thrive,” he said.

For her part, Mariana Sánchez-Williams expressed her excitement about this event. “I am very excited to participate again in Get Fit For No Kid Hungry and unite my entire community to start 2024 together through movement and solidarity, achieving that feeling of unity, strength and inspiration.”

Finally, Yasmany Rodríguez emphasized the need to accompany training with good nutrition. “

“Complete and balanced nutrition is vital to having a healthier life and this is why I am pleased to be part of an initiative that works so that our children have three meals a day.”

The initiative

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on eliminating childhood hunger in the United States by supporting programs that help families put food on the table like SNAP, school meals, summer meals, and tax credits for low-income families. income.

As food insecurity affects 13 million children nationwide, No Kid Hungry is working to ensure that all children receive three meals a day, helping to expand and strengthen these programs and helping communities receive the resources they need to feed to the kids.

Get Fit for No Kid Hungry is supported by Dole Food Company, Gaiam and Athletic Greens.

To participate and join this cause, visit NoKidHungry.org/GetFitLive, where you can find the complete list of coaches and the class scheduletraining and well-being.