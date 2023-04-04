Five arrested for terrorist branding

The persons were arrested on Tuesday morning in a coordinated operation in Eskilstuna, Linköping and Strängnäs.

“The security police often need to go in early to ward off a threat. We cannot wait for a crime to be completed before we act. The current case is one of several that the Security Police has worked on after the protests that were directed at Sweden in connection with the high-profile burning of the Koran in January and where there are international calls for attacks,” says Susanna Trehörning, deputy unit head for counter-terrorism at the Security Police in a comment.

The suspected crime is judged to have international links to violent Islamist extremism.

