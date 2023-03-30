Games With Gold April 2023: the list of 2 free Xbox games

Games With Gold April 2023: the list of 2 free Xbox games

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 30, 2023

The games for the Games With Gold program for April 2023 have just been officially announced by Xbox! Below are the games that will be available for free to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers next month.

As a reminder, Microsoft now only offers Xbox One games in its Games With Gold program. There are no more Xbox 360 games offered each month.

🔥 GOOD DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 40% off
€23.85 for 3 months instead of €38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGENGOLD” at the shopping cart and choose the cheapest price on the page.

> See the promotional offer

Jeux Games With Gold Xbox One – avril 2023

  • Available April 1-30
    • Out of Space : Couch Edition
  • Available from April 16 to May 15

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *