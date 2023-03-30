Hogwarts Legacy hides an ugly secret – It’s from Harry Potter and has too many frills

In Hogwarts Legacy you can change your clothes all the time. You’ll find new scarves, gloves and robes all the time, and you can customize them as you wish, using all the designs you’ve already collected. However, some outfits are quest-based and therefore a bit harder to obtain – like this particular piece.

A festive gimmick that gives fashion fans goosebumps



Anyone who has seen Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will remember this fashion faux pas. Ron’s mother saw fit to send her son his great-aunt’s holiday robes, which were considered utterly tasteless and out of style in Harry Potter’s time.

This coat was ruffled all over and had a color that we usually only get to see after a long session in the privy. Ron was understandably less than thrilled.

Unlike Ron, Hogwarts Legacy players are sure to have a laugh at this outfit, especially if they know the reference to this Easter egg. On TikTok, user eliveromery shows what it looks like when you slip into Ron’s prom clothes.



How to Find Ron’s Holiday Coat (Spoilers)

Spoilers for the Hogwarts Mysteries challenge follow: As stated in the text accompanying the TikTok post, the festive robe is the reward for solving all three Hogwarts mysteries.

A fun easter egg that I didn’t see coming, although that horrid cloak suits the 19th century Hogwarts Legacy much better.