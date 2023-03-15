Haaland scored five goals, reached Messi’s record and there are comparisons on the networks

Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Leipzig of Germany 7-0 in England, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Erling Haaland converted five goals and reached the record held by Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Luiz Adriano.

At 62 minutes into the game, Pep Guardiola switched to Haaland, who received a historic ovation from half of Manchester. And in the networks they talk about the record, the gesture of DT and Messi.