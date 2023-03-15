Haaland scored five goals, reached Messi's record and there are comparisons on the networks

Haaland scored five goals, reached Messi’s record and there are comparisons on the networks

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 15, 2023

Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Leipzig of Germany 7-0 in England, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Erling Haaland converted five goals and reached the record held by Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Luiz Adriano.

At 62 minutes into the game, Pep Guardiola switched to Haaland, who received a historic ovation from half of Manchester. And in the networks they talk about the record, the gesture of DT and Messi.

Tweet the Emii ⭐⭐⭐
Tweet de Cadaver student
Miguel’s tweet
Tweet by Teo Coquet
Tweet de KING REAL MADRID 👑
Keyner Garcia’s tweet
Tweet by Juan Ortega ن
Tweet the Emma
Tweet de mathi loves u ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *