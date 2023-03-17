How artificial intelligence will prevent Iceland from losing its language

Iceland would train GPT-4 to prevent their local language from going extinct in the face of digital advance. (Freepik)

Iceland He has been fighting for several years so that his native language does not disappear, due to digital growth and the low number of people who speak it. A solution to this problem would be in the implementation of artificial intelligence GPT-4recently announced by Open AI.

The use of this technology would allow them to train systems to learn their language and thus develop applications and digital environments so that Icelanders preserve their traditions in the face of the invasion of English.

The nation’s president, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, has already entered into discussions with the company to use AI as a solution. “We have to get our language into the software and apps that people use every day,” said Jóhanna Vigdís Guðmundsdóttir, executive director of Almannarómur, a nonprofit language technology center.

The fight against this possible disappearance of the language has led the government to create the Department of Language Planning, which has the job of coining global terms into Icelandic. For example, ‘computer’ is hopper, which is a mix between felling (number) and völva (prophetess).

All this with the aim of maintaining the language in the new generations, given the digital growth since officially this language is only used by approximately 340,000 people.

Which leads to platforms like Siri and Alexa not having it among their options, and users opting for English as the global option.

Against this background, a local technology company called Miðeind ehf was training GPT-3 to adapt other systems, but the process did not go well, so with the new version of the artificial intelligence they expect to have better results because of their advances.

To achieve this, the company assembled a team of 40 people who will be in charge of training the system in two key topics: grammar and cultural knowledge about Icelandic.

They will do this through a process called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, or RLHF. What is it that humans give to GPT-4 a series of commands to generate four possible answers, which are then edited and the best one is chosen to create a list.

With this data the training is carried out and in this way better answers are obtained.

The process must be done this way, because for its operation, artificial intelligence takes information from the internet, where most of the content is in English and it does not have an adequate knowledge of Icelandic, so the translations often have many errors.

The team expects a long training job to refine the interaction with the AI ​​and that it generates creative and concrete content with this language. But if they do, they will be able to use that information to develop applications, such as making the Embla voice assistant, which belongs to the Icelandic company, able to interact fluently using this language.

After strong growth of ChatGPT at the end of 2022 and the appearance of this artificial intelligence on multiple platforms, OpenAI, The company that owns the project announced a new version that promises improvements in its performance.

The most outstanding point of its improvement is that the AI ​​will allow multimodal language, that is, that requests will no longer only be made through text, but can be joined with images, videos and audios. Something that in practice would serve to summarize a YouTube video, for example.

Another important aspect will be the fidelity of the information, since many of these chatbots began to invent facts and data. But from the company they assure that this new version “is 82% less likely to respond to requests for illegal content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses.”