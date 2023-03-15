Jamie Lee Curtis Dedicates Award to Her Trans Daughter: Her Oscar Is Non-Binary

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis (64) caused a stir with her Oscar win. The 64-year-old, who was selected on Monday night for her supporting role in the fantasy adventure film “ Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ won the coveted prize and immediately gave the noble piece a special message.

Because for Curtis, the Oscar is not just male or female. The actress uses the gender-neutral pronouns “they/them” for her new trophy, as she explained on the US “Today” show.

But why all this?

Very simple: The Halloween star wants it support her daughter Ruby, who came out as trans to her in 2020 has. The Hollywood diva once again shows that she is not only a great actress, but also a great mom.

Incidentally, “they/them” is the pronoun choice of many non-binary people who do not or only partially define themselves as man or woman. So far, there is no comparable way of expression in German. Here many use “dey/dem” as a pronoun or simply the name.

In any case, Curtis seems to be very happy with her new trophy and enthused that she had not expected the award “in a million years”: “The whole thing moves me extremely.”

After her victory, the 64-year-old called for more gender parity in the Oscar industry in the Oscar press round after the award ceremony, so that more inclusive nominations are possible in the future. “I fear that desegregation will reduce opportunities for more women. But the most important thing is inclusion and more women… basically just more damn women, everywhere, anytime, in everything at once.”

