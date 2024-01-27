Milei fires Minister of Infrastructure for leaking information

BUENOS AIRES.- He president of Argentina, Javier Milei, fired the infrastructure minister Guillermo Ferraro, after the official leaked information to the press about a cabinet meeting, according to the Argentine press.

The Chief of Staff, Nicolás Posse, asked Ferraro to resign, after holding him responsible for having leaked details of a meeting of ministers to the press added the information from La Nación, which adds that there has still been no official communication about Ferraro’s dismissal.

Ferraro’s departure occurs within the framework of a struggle between the Executive and the governors of the provinces for tax collection funds. President Milei is pressuring provincial executives to influence the vote of the parliamentary representatives of each district to approve the “omnibus” law, which is in Congress.

The bill, whose name is “law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines” seeks to completely modify the functioning of the State. In a meeting last Tuesday at the Casa Rosada, the Chief Executive said that “if the law is not approved, it will be worse for everyone, especially for the provinces” because funds will be taken away from them.

In addition to the leak of information, there was apparently dissatisfaction with the pace at which the ministry was going, noted the Argentine press.

It transcended, that Milei’s government is evaluating downgrading the Infrastructure portfolio to a Secretariat that is subordinate to the Ministry of Economy, headed by Luis Caputo.

Ferraro thus became the Milei prime minister who is removed from the governmentjust 45 days after taking office.

According to La Nación, this week’s was not the first leak to occur in the context of a meeting of ministers. As the media outlet was able to find out, information had been spreading for weeks that someone was leaking conversations between officials, which was internally bothersome.

“Malicious content was leaked,” said Casa Rosada sources, according to La Nación.

The same sources indicated that, in addition, the information that was leaked was not entirely true and in some cases was distorted.

Las Cabinet meetings They take place two days a week, Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and are led by Milei.

