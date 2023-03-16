Night heat in Lima: high temperatures will continue, predicts Senamhi

Night heat in Lima

The effects of Cyclone Yaku, which has been taking place off the Peruvian sea since March 4, is not only intensifying the rains on the north coast. In Metropolitan Limatemperatures have remained around 30°C, despite the fact that the summer season is about to end.

It may interest you: Cyclone Yaku: Piura, Tumbes, Lambayeque and other regions with a very high risk of flooding due to heavy rains

“Lima and Callao maintain a night heat wave. Stations reported very warm nights: 24.1 °C (El Callao), 24 °C (Jesús María), and 22.4 °C (La Molina)”, indicated Senamhi on social networks.

This is because this meteorological phenomenon causes the drag of the warm winds from the north of the country, generating humidity and therefore the increase in temperature in Metropolitan Lima. That is why, in the last days, the feeling of heat has been accentuated both during the day and at night.

It may interest you: What is the South Pacific Anticyclone and what are its characteristics?

The nights of March are usually cooler, however, in recent days temperatures above normal values ​​have been recorded. He National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology of Peru (Senamhi) reported that Lima and Callao are going through a night heat wave

the district of La Molina reported its seventh very warm night with a temperature of 22.4°C, while Jesus Maria it registered its fifth very warm night with 24°C. In it Shut up, the sixth very warm night was reported with 24.1°C

The Senamhi specialists warned that these climatic conditions will continue to be registered in the coming days, in which they are expected to daytime temperatures between 28°C and 32°C.

It may interest you: Rain today in Peru: Senamhi forecast in the northern regions of the country

On Wednesday March 15, Jesus Maria presented a temperature of 32.2°C, considered as a extremely hot day, value that was not recorded since the summer of 2017.

Likewise, the wind chill will remain high and the increase in UV radiation is expected.

Thursday March 16

In the districts of East Lima Cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 31°C.

In the districts of West Lima Cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 28°C.

In chosica Partly cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. In the afternoon, cloudy skies and rain are expected. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 26°C.

Friday March 17

In the districts of East Lima Partly cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 23°C and 31°C.

In the districts of West Lima Partly cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 30°C.

In chosica Partly cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. In the afternoon, cloudy skies and light rain are expected. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 27°C.

Senamhi: Why does it feel hotter during Cyclone Yaku?

Saturday March 18

In the districts of East Lima Partly cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 31°C.

In the districts of West Lima Cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C.

In chosica Partly cloudy skies are expected during the first hours of the day, changing to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. In the afternoon, cloudy skies and light rain are expected. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 26°C.