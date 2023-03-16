Nissan Sentra 2023 arrives more beautiful, safe and technological; see prices

A Nissan revealed in full the 2023 version of Sentra, a sedan whose main mission is to rival Toyota Corolla and Chevrolet Cruze in the Brazilian market.

The 8th global generation of the car that was born in 1982 is the 4th to be sold in Brazil, and it arrives here confident of further leveraging the numbers obtained over 41 years in the market: 7 million units sold in 111 countries.

Gonzalo Ibárzabal, president of Nissan, was present at the launch this week and stated that the brand has been working to build an increasingly complete portfolio for Brazil, launching “the right product in the right market”. Regarding the Sentra, the executive summed up: “It is a car with the perfect balance between aggressive and elegant design”.

Ibárzabal assured that the sedan was designed not to go unnoticed on Brazilian streets and that its construction was based on three main pillars: Nissan Emotional Geometry Design, Premium Excitement and Nissan Intelligent Mobility. “We want to offer something bigger to people’s lives. Not just selling cars”, explained the executive.

The New Sentra will be available in Brazil in three different versions — Advance 2.0 CVT, Exclusive 2.0 CVT and Exclusive 2.0 CVT Interior Premium — all with a 3-year factory warranty, with no mileage limit and fixed values ​​for periodic and mandatory revisions until the 60 thousand kilometers.

New Sentra grew to appear

In terms of design, the Sentra 2023 received special attention from Nissan, inheriting traits that were already found in other sedans in the line outside Brazil, the Altima and Maxima. According to John Sahs, Chief Designer at Nissan’s Satellite Design Studio for Latin America, the car is now “wider, more athletic and with a sportier attitude”.

Compared to the previous version, the sedan grew 7mm in wheelbase, 55mm in width and 10mm in length. Humberto Gómez, Nissan Brasil Marketing Director, believes that these new dimensions will give Nissan Sentra occupants “more comfort, interior space and visibility”.

According to John Sahs, the Sentra’s current design was born out of a global competition between Nissan offices around the world, and some points make it special. The designer cited the V-Motion grille, signature LED headlamps, boomerang-style taillight and premium interior, complete with GTR-inspired air vents, as key highlights.

Design changes have a function that goes beyond aesthetics. According to Nissan, the body lines “help reduce drag”. In this way, the set formed by a grid with a smaller dimension, optimized tire coverage area of ​​the front bumper, “A” columns of small dimensions and rounded lines of the hood can help to reduce the fuel consumption in up to 10%.

modernized mechanical assembly

Despite not (yet) having adopted a hybrid engine here, as Toyota and Honda have already done with Corolla and Civic, the mechanical set has been modernized and promises to fight on equal terms with the combustion competition. The Sentra 2023 has under the hood the 3rd generation of the MR20 DD engine, the already known 2.0 gasoline aspirated.

It offers 151 hp of power and 20 kgf/m of torque to the driver, combined with an 8th generation Xtronic CVT gearbox that simulates eight gears and has the D-Step function. This feature maximizes torque and speeds up starting and overtaking.

This torque converter configuration allows the Nissan Sentra 2023 to present faster and more immediate responses in acceleration, regardless of the chosen driving mode among the 4 available — Normal, Sport, Manual (with paddle shift changes) or Eco.

Nissan revealed that the new generation of Sentra’s 2.0 engine also features direct fuel injection. This change makes the sedan more efficient in burning combustion, gaining not only in terms of power, but also in silence and fuel economy.

The suspension of the Nissan Sentra 2023 was also adjusted by the manufacturer. The system has a McPherson strut with twin-tube shocks at the front and Multi-Link at the rear. The idea, in addition to the stability of the car, was to focus on making driving the sedan “more fun”.

Technology and security

The news of the Nissan Sentra 2023 goes beyond the design and the new generations of engine and gearbox. The sedan also became more modern, technological, safe and intelligent. Not to mention the luxury that the top-of-the-line version presents in every detail, in an exclusive and unprecedented finish for the line’s cars in Brazil.

In terms of safety, extra care. Ricardo Abe, Nissan’s senior product engineering manager, noted that features such as Integrated Chassis Dynamic Control and Active Trace Control were developed to minimize body roll and maintain vehicle control in corners, “optimizing trajectory and reducing scrolling”.

The Nissan Sentra also has the following features in its package:

Advance 2.0 CVT

Seats finished in black synthetic material

Intelligent headlight lighting (twilight sensor)

Dual front, side and head airbags (6)

Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW)

Rear Seat Object Alert

Intelligent Driver Attention Alert (I-DA)

Two-zone digital automatic air conditioning

Intelligent Brake Assist (FEB)

Signature LED headlights

Driver’s seat with electric adjustment

Split folding rear seat with Zero Gravity® technology

Heated front seats with Zero Gravity® technology

rear parking camera

Eight-inch multimedia center

LED front and fog lights

Rear fasteners for child seats (ISOFIX)

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS, Electronic Brake Control (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA)

Instrument cluster with seven-inch TFT center display

Front (Type A + Type C) and rear (Type A) USB ports

Electrically adjustable external mirrors and LED direction indicator

17″ diamond alloy wheels and 215/50 R17 tires

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Intelligent Ramp Start System (HSA)

Sound system with 6 speakers

Non-flying gear troca (paddle shift)

Exclusive 2.0 CVT

All from Advance, plus:

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Smart Alert and Lane Departure Prevention Assistant (LDW+I-LI)

Intelligent Auto Headlamps (HBA)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSW)

remote engine start

Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) with steering wheel controls

Electrochromic interior mirror

Electrically folding outside mirrors

Premium eight-speaker BOSE® sound system

Electric controlled sunroof

Intelligent 360º Vision and Motion Object Detection (AVM + MOD)

Nissan Sentra 2023: Price and availability

The Nissan Sentra 2023 will be available for pre-order starting this Thursday (16), only onlinein the following color combinations: Premium Black (solid) and Classic Silver (metallic), Diamond White with Premium Black roof and Graphite Gray with Premium Black roof (metallic/solid), these exclusive to the Exclusive version.

According to the automaker, the first 100 customers who buy the car will be entitled to a special personalized package, with 1,000 liters of gasoline, a travel itinerary prepared according to each one’s profile and an exclusive bag that “matches the car finish”.

Nissan Sentra 2023: Versions and prices Version Price Advance 2.0 CVT R$ 148.490 Exclusive 2.0 CVT R$ 171.590 Exclusive 2.0 CVT Interior Premium R$ 173.290