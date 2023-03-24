Offer alert: OPPO Reno 7 from R$ 1,748

the chinese manufacturer OPPO launched the intermediate cell phone Rhine 7 in the 2nd half of 2022 to compete in this very fierce segment. The device arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 2,999, but it is already possible to find it for a more affordable price.
The OPPO Reno 7 mobile can be purchased today for BRL 1,748.80 in cash or in up to 6 installments of BRL 364.33. The device on offer comes with 128 GB of internal storage and 6+5 GB of RAM, available in black or blue.
The model has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, connectivity is 4G and the device has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi Dual Band.
The rear set of cameras is formed by a 64 MP main lens (Sony IMX709), a depth sensor and another macro, both with 2 MP, while the front one is 32 MP. However, the model abandons the wide-angle option.
