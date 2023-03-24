Spatio-psychological thriller Fort Solis will also land on PS5

Fort Solis, it’s not just a game name, it’s also the blase of an eponymous mining colony perched on Mars. Responding to a simple request for repairs, engineer Jack Leary is dispatched to the scene, but he quickly realizes that the station is singularly empty. To make matters worse, things lurk in the walls and a sandstorm prevents them from fleeing the premises. Everything here smacks of Dead Space, but James Tinsdale, creative director at Fallen Leaf, claims other inspirations: Fort Solis draws its inspiration from psychological science fiction, such as Moon, Sunshine or Solaris. We wanted to inspire a sense of loneliness, insecurity, uncertainty. “Thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the developers claim to have eliminated loading times to create a fluid experience, in a single plan, in the manner … of the last Dead Space always. At the same time, a good idea is a good idea.

The Mars Protocol : The Movie

On the side of their publishers Dear Villagers, director Guillaume Jamet is full of praise, announcing that ” (Fort Solis) stands out from other horror and sci-fi games thanks to its brilliant script, sleek plastic, environmental storytelling, and multi-ending game design ». Gageons que les performances de Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Troy Baker (Death Stranding, The Last of Us) et Julia Brown (The Last Kingdom) will take the plot to the heights we are promised.

Further down below is a singularly sparse action and cutscene-rich “gameplay” trailer below.