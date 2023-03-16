Pensions: Elisabeth Borne “assumes to be a fuse” in the event of recourse to 49.3

A meeting was held at midday at the Élysée around Emmanuel Macron, in order to decide whether or not to use 49.3 to have the text adopted by the Assembly.

During the meeting held at midday at the Élysée on the pension reform, concerning the use or not of 49.3 to have the text adopted, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne indicated that she assumed to be a “fuse” in the event of recourse to 49.3, according to the testimony of a participant collected by BFMTV.

If the text were adopted with 49.3, the government exposes itself to a motion of censure which could be adopted, which would result in the fall of the government of Elisabeth Borne.

A very uncertain vote

The Prime Minister, initially reluctant in the face of 49.3, would have changed her mind during the morning, according to our information. Without 49.3, the government, which has a very uncertain majority in the National Assembly, runs the risk of having its text rejected.

“My conviction is that we must go to the vote” and “we will have a majority to vote for this reform”, assured Thursday morning on Cnews the president of the Renaissance group in the Assembly, Aurore Bergé.

But, on the side of the right-wing deputies Les Républicains, whose contribution is decisive, “we are between 30 and 35 for and about twenty against”, which makes a vote “very, very, very risky”, judged Thursday the leader of the LR senators in favor of the text, Bruno Retailleau, on Public Senate.

The second meeting of the day, after the one convened in the early morning, lasted about an hour, without a final decision being recorded. Emmanuel Macron and Élisabeth Borne then had a face-to-face interview of about twenty minutes. According to the Élysée, the president must see his Prime Minister one last time before the session of the Assembly, at 3 p.m.