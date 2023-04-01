Prime Video: the new features of April 2023 with very heavy

You’re already overwhelmed with new Netflix and Disney+ shows coming your way, and counting. In turn, Amazon’s Prime Video platform has announced its April 2023 films and series. If the list seems quite bland at first glance, when you start to dissect it, you finally see that there are several relatively new additions. interesting for different audiences.

In bulk, we have a series of a very popular French director, films that have marked Hollywood history or exploded the box office, shows to relax, a shower of cult programs thanks to the Warner Pass, and a top football match between two well-known French Ligue 1 clubs.

The new Prime Video releases of April 2023

For these new film and series releases in April 2023, Amazon Prime Video will hit hard with Minesweepers. The feature film by Kathryn Bigelow (Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty…) which has won six Oscars, thus allowing the filmmaker to be the first woman to win the “Best Director” trophy.

In the cinema new releases, we also note the presence of Belly Rage with Jake Gyllenhaal; from the blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which made Sony Pictures very rich; or House of Gucci. A dramatic film about the family behind one of the most famous luxury brands. It’s for movies, but in the series category, some subscribers will surely be very happy to hear that the final season of the hit TV show The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel arrives next month.

Still in the nuggets of the small screen, how not to put a layer on the addition of the Warner Pass and its 12 channels? Impossible and a reminder is in order. If you are ready to pay €9.99/month, in addition to the €6.99/month subscription, you will have access to Warner Bros. TV, Toonami, Adult Swim, Toonami (Harley Quinn, Rick et Morty…), Eurosport, TCM Cinema, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN and Cartoonito as well as HBO. It is on this channel that you will be able to (re)discover the monuments of television with The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, Game of Thrones but also novelties. For example, the completely new season 4 of Succession has already debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

Do you like football? See you on Sunday April 23 for the match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Olympique de Marseille (OM).

April 2023 movies

Breath of Life (1er avril)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (April 1)

Belly Rage (April 1)

Minesweepers (April 1)

Operation Fortune: Ruse of War (April 7)

Angry Birds: Friends as Pigs (April 16)

The Game (April 18)

House of Gucci (24 avril)

Bed Rest (28 avril)

April 2023 playoffs

Redefined : Jr Smith – saison 1 (4 avril)

The Sex Lives of College Girls – saison 2 (5 avril)

Last Light – saison 1 (7 avril)

The Boarding School : Las Cumbres – season 3 (7 avril)

Greek Salad (April 14)

The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel – final season (April 14)

Dead Ringers – saison 1 (21 avril)

Wild Isles – saison 1 (21 avril)

Citadel – season 1 (April 28)

The documentaries, shows of April 2023

Fabrice Éboué: Farewell Yesterday (April 12)

Corsets & Clown Suits – un spectacle d’Alex Borstein (18 avril)

Judy Blume Forever (21 avril)

OL vs OM – Ligue 1 (April 23)

Minesweepers by Kathryn Bigelow (credits: CinéSéries).

The April 2023 Prime Video programs you can’t miss

Some will complain about a weak selection, as the comments on social networks demonstrate, but there is plenty to do. In the unmissable Prime Video of April 2023, we have the war film Minesweepers, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to relax, House of Gucci if you like the latest Ridley Scott movies, the ultimate episodes of The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel but also two other series.

Greek salad by Cédric Klapisch who looks back to return to a trilogy dear to the director, and Dead Ringers, a series adapted from the film by David Cronenberg False pretenses.

Succession – season 4 (ongoing)

In three seasons, Succcession became one of the most acclaimed HBO series in the channel’s history. A show notably produced by Adam McKay (The Big Short) which tells the story of the rich and dysfunctional Roy family.

A tribe led by patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) who has built a huge empire in media and entertainment. While the latter is about to slip away, his four children will do everything to take up the torch. A series with one of Macaulay Culkin’s brothers (Mom I missed the plane), Kieran Culkin. Succession has imposed itself precisely thanks to the talent of its actors. Season 4, currently airing, will be the very last.

Minesweepers (April 1)

Minesweepers (The Hurt Locker) is a war movie starring Jeremy Renner (Avengers, Hawkeye…) directed by Kathryn Bigelow, with the support of her ex-husband James Cameron. During an interview, she indeed confided that her former partner had pushed her to embark body and soul on this project. Big Jim still seems to have had a fine nose!

In this film, Jeremy Renner plays Sergeant Williams James, a demining ace in the combat zone who must intervene in Baghdad. A mission from which he will not emerge unscathed, just like his colleagues who accompanied him in this cutthroat to save civilians.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (April 1)

Very far from the classic of 1996, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has nevertheless pulled out of the game. If the reviews were lukewarm, the film broke the house at the global box office. This reboot with The Rock (Fast and Furious 10, Baywatch: Baywatch…), Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart, made more than $962 million. A very high score which gave Sony Pictures one of its biggest successes with Spider-Man : No Way Home et Heavy rain.

By discovering an old console, high school students are absorbed in a video game and appear there as adults… via their virtual avatars.

House of Gucci (24 avril)

Well that Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) divides from after Gladiatorsome adhered to his latest films like House of Gucci. Yes, like the luxury brand that competes with Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès and other Balenciaga. A feature film whose central plot is the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) ordered by his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). A dive into this family which greatly displeased the heirs.

Citadel (April 28)

The Russo Brothers (Avengers Infinity War, The Gray Man…) are back on an SVOD platform. After Netflix, the shock duo therefore signs with Amazon Prime Video for Citadelle. A spy series with Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, The Eternals…) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico, Matrix Ressurections…).

The two were agents of the Citadel Agency, an organization aimed at protecting people, before it was taken down by a malicious syndicate. The characters’ pasts come to the surface when an old colleague pops up asking for help.

The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel (April 14)

Recognized as Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel is about to end. While leading a tidy life with a husband and two children, Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish mother, will discover a new vocation: stand-up. A conversion and an approach that will not be to everyone’s taste. This is season 5 which will also be the last. It’s almost the end, so enjoy!

Greek Salad (April 14)

Millions of French people have followed the adventures of Romain Duris, Audrey Tautou, Cécile de France and Kelly Reilly in Cédric Klapish’s triptych – The Spanish inn, Russian dolls et Chinese puzzle. And 21 years after the first part, the director will tell the rest of the story with Greek salad. Consisting of eight episodes, the Amazon Prime Video series convinced Kelly Reilly, Cécile de France, Romain Duris, Kevin Bishop and Barnaby Metschurat to return.

Pretending, the series (April 21)

The disturbing False pretenses (Dead Ringers) by David Cronenberg (Fly, The Crimes of the Future…) is going to have her TV series with Rachel Weisz (Black Widow) in the lead role. She succeeds her male colleague Jeremy Irons.

Two twins and proven gynecologists, Beverly and Elliot Mantle, are going to tear up for the first time for a woman. A distance that will have consequences in their relationship, on each of them and in their profession… As disturbing as the original? To have.