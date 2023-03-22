Resident Evil 4: how to buy it at a reduced price on PS5?

The most cult episode of the Resident Evil series is back on PS5: pre-order Resident Evil 4 remake on Amazon now! And here is a trick to have it cheaper.

Series Resident Evil has given us rich thrills in more than 25 years of existence, but episode 4 is undoubtedly the one that has made the greatest impression. This game released in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 is now experiencing a remake, still signed Capcom, available for pre-order on PS5 at a price of 69.99 euros. But you can have it for less than 50€. Just buy it on PS4 and upgrade directly to PS5 version! And hop, you’ll get it at €49.99 instead of €69.99!

Immerse yourself in the horror as Leon S. Kennedy, sent to a remote Spanish village to find Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States, kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Plagued by bloodthirsty infected, you will have to fight for your survival and that of Ashley, in this horror game that revisits and sublimates the original with a graphics engine more realistic than ever!

The remake of the cult video game Resident Evil 4 is up for pre-order on PS5

Ready to discover or rediscover the adventures that await you in Resident Evil 4? The PS5 remake is available for pre-order at Amazon, just days away from its scheduled release on March 24, 2023. The game is available for 54.99 euros, and it has the lowest price pre-order guarantee. Clearly, if Amazon lowers the price of the game between today and its release, you will pay the cheapest price charged during this period. Even if it means pre-ordering the game, it is in your best interest to do so on Amazon! So, will you be brave enough to face the many nightmares of Resident Evil 4?

Click here to take advantage of the offer

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.