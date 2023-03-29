Rumor: Diablo IV-themed Xbox Series X on the way

One of the more prominent leakers of late is the mysterious Billbil-kun on Twitter, who has shared many things that eventually turned out to be true. Now he has another reveal in store for us, as it appears that Microsoft is preparing to launch a Diablo IV-themed Xbox Series X.

Billbil-kun specifies that it is not just a bundle, but rather one “Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition” which launches on June 6 (the same day as Diablo IV) for $559.99. If this turns out to be true, we can probably expect an announcement pretty soon since there are only two months left until the alleged premiere.