The best memes left by ticket sales to see the Argentine National Team

After the consecration of the Argentine National Team in the last World Cup Qatar 2022, the furor for Scaloni’s team does not stop. And an example of this was what happened today, when tickets to watch the friendly match went on sale at the Más Monumental stadium on Thursday, March 23, which sold out all the seats in just over two hours.

One of the topics that went viral during the day was the number waiting for you, once you entered the Deportick website to be able to buy tickets that were enabled at 2:00 p.m.

Without going any further, different celebrities from the country told their situation and even Diego Leuco gave a mobile phone to Intruders from the armchair of his house, trying to buy the precious locations.

And if you were one of the two million people who entered and left the virtual queue without success, here we leave you the best memes that we found to appease the anguish.

On the contrary, if you were one of those who could buy, you can also laugh at this note and do the ironing, since next Thursday you will be able to see the “boys”.