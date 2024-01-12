The best-selling American footballs on Amazon

MIAMI.- The Super Bowl is approaching, it is next February 11 in Las Vegas when faces will be seen at the Allegiant Stadium to decide who is the champion of the National Football League (NFL).

On January 28, the finals of each National Conference (NFC) and the American Conference (AFC) will be held where it will be known which teams will face each other in the 2024 event.

The Super Bowl, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in February, is one of the most watched television broadcasts in the United States each year and world-class artists perform during its development. Halftime of each Super Bowl is the most expensive advertising slot of the entire year. It is the second day of the year in which the most food and drinks are consumed, only surpassed by Thanksgiving Day.

Below, we show you five balls with which you can emulate your favorite athletes and it also becomes an excellent option for your children to become interested or consolidate in the practice of this sport, if they already do it, and who knows, if After some time they are playing in this great sporting event.

Generate beautiful collectible memories by bringing your ball to take a photo at the entrance of the stadium and then leave it with a family member or friend who is not going to the tournament or immortalize the moment from your TV screen showing your “oval” as the protagonist.

Wilson GST synthetic composite ball

The Wilson GST is the official ball of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which means almost everything. It is designed with a deep-finished synthetic leather, has a precise control lacing system and stripes that provide better grip than traditional painted ones. The internal lining with neoprene guarantees better shape and durability.

The purchasing experience of some Amazon customers do not hesitate to point out that it has a great grip and the material is of good quality and has a good texture. There is a very good price-value ratio. The GST Composite Family is a great option for feeling and monitoring the practice of developing players or when playing soccer in inclement weather. It is unbreakable. It is a good gift for yourself or for a family member or friends.

WILSON NFL, the official brand

Wilson is the first name that comes to mind for anyone who wants to play American football. It has been the official brand of the NFL since 1941. That is no coincidence. They are products made in the United States, by hand, in leather, and that provide excellent performance.

The Peewee model, designed for children between 6 and 9 years old. It is made of a polyurethane compound with a sticky, high-friction surface. The padded lining is comfortable but durable. Comes with double laces for added grip and durability. The ball includes the Wilson graphic and the NFL logo.

Franklin Sports Junior Football – Grip-Rite 100

It is a perfect ball for kids looking to play soccer casually or join a recreational league. They are shipped by Amazon fully inflated and are made with a durable, high-grip rubber that withstands the wear and tear of grass, concrete or asphalt and any other surface, as well as all types of weather.

It is an official junior size ball, with dimensions of 10 inches long and 6 inches wide, making it ideal for the little ones. This ball is sold individually or in a pack of six and comes with a pump to inflate it. It’s a good gift.

Nike All-Field 4.0 Street Football

It is an affordable and low-maintenance ball, making it an excellent alternative for street and neighborhood soccer. Its design is versatile, aerodynamic, for quick handling that facilitates simple control.

Its manufacturing guarantees good durability, it is made with light Flyknit fabric for greater breathability and comfort. It weighs 0.53 grams and its size is the official one. It is a ball designed for adults to play. Nike is a brand synonymous with quality.

Champion Sports Weighted Football de entrenamiento

This training ball weighs three pounds and helps develop arm strength and power, practice throwing options, and perfect passing form. It has a textured cover, which makes it easy to grip.

Those who have used it recommend gradually using force to throw it, to avoid injuries. As you play with it, you should increase the distance at which you throw it. They claim to increase arm strength by an average of 4 to 5 yards each season.

What football do they use in the NFL?

The Duke Wilson is the official ball used by the NFL. It is a product made by hand in the factory in Ada, Ohio, United States, by a team of veteran artisans who have extensive experience. Wilson brand balls have been used in the NFL since 1941, both in regular season games and in the playoffs. It comes in its traditional brown color and has the official size. It is a durable, high quality and easy to use product.

Which teams have won the Super Bowl the most times?

The teams that have won the most times are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots (six times), and there are only four of the 32 NFL franchises that have never played in the finals. The current champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the LVII edition on February 12, 2023 by a score of 38 to 35 against the NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

When did the Super Bowl start?

This final was played for the first time on January 15, 1967 and was the culmination of an agreement between the NFL and the American Football League, the latter association was integrated into the NFL and from that moment each league became a conference and both They make up the current NFL.

