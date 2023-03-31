Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Osnabruck (ots)

The Union faction is behind the protest alliance in the dispute over the LNG terminal before complaints

Tourism spokeswoman Karliczek sees nature and tourism at risk – District President Sager calls the blockade “inappropriate”

Osnabruck. In the dispute over a state liquid gas terminal off the Baltic Sea island of Rügen, the Union faction in the Bundestag has backed the protest alliance. “Obviously, the federal government sees no contradiction between the construction of an LNG terminal and nature conservation in the middle of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s most important tourism location,” said the parliamentary group’s tourism policy spokeswoman, Anja Karliczeck (CDU), in an interview with the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ ). “This is all the worse because tourism is of considerable economic and identity-creating importance for the island of Rügen and the entire region.”

The president of Germany’s districts, Reinhard Sager, warned against an attitude of refusal on the island: “On the North Sea coasts, more burdens have arisen from LNG infrastructure than on the Baltic Sea,” said the district council president and district administrator of Ostholstein of the “NOZ”. In addition, in Lubmin south of Rügen, until the Ukraine war, “the attitude towards the Russian super gas pipelines (was) very positive, so that for reasons of justice one should also make a contribution to the energy supply with LNG,” Sager demanded and added: “From Rügen I do not think it appropriate to block the use of the terminal in Lubmin in view of the contributions of the North Sea areas.”

The federal government initially wanted to build a floating liquid gas terminal five kilometers off the seaside resort of Sellin on the east coast of Rügen, from which the Lubmin LNG terminal on the southern mainland would also be supplied. Because of the protest, a new location at the nearby Mukran port is now under discussion. However, the budget committee of the Bundestag had not released the funds required for this on Thursday for the time being. The island communities in the southeast also reject the alternative location. The citizens’ initiative “Liveable Rügen” has announced a human chain on the east beach of the island for Holy Saturday to prevent any new LNG infrastructure, as a spokeswoman for “NOZ” said.

