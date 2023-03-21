In an interview with “T-Onlinemilitary expert Carlo Masala emphasized the upcoming counter-offensive by Ukraine. “It is particularly important for the USA that this counter-offensive is successful. If not, it will result in years of trench warfare,” Masala explains.

Then the military expert shows in one sentence why a success will be decisive for the further course of the war: “The presidential election campaign in the USA will start in 2024, and then even US Democrats will no longer be able to support Ukraine as sustainably.” Without the support, Ukraine would get it big problem. Weapons, material and information from the USA are too important to hold their own against the otherwise overpowering neighbors.

“Then the Russian front in Crimea will collapse”

In order for the offensive to be successful, Masala recommends that Ukraine not attack Crimea directly. He told T-Online that he thought a direct attack was unwise. “It’s about putting political pressure on the Russian leadership by threatening to conquer Crimea, but not carrying it out,” said the military expert.

“Ukraine could, for example, attack the supply lines for Russian forces to the peninsula and cut off supplies. Then the Russian front in Crimea will collapse,” he said.