United States: ten police and hospital officers charged in the death of a black inmate

Irvo Otieno, 28, died after being transferred from a local prison due to his mental state. the victim’s mother believes that he was treated “like a dog”.

Seven police officers and three hospital workers have been charged with murder after a black inmate died on March 6 at a psychiatric hospital in the US state of Virginia, the prosecutor in charge of the case announced on Thursday.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died ten days ago on admission to Central State Hospital in Petersburg, three hours south of Washington, after being transferred from a local jail due to his mental condition.

According to initial autopsy results, he died of asphyxiation while “restrained physically,” Dinwiddie County District Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said in a statement.

A “heartbreaking” video

The prosecutor has a video of the tragedy, which she does not wish to make public at the moment, but which was shown Thursday to the family of the young man.

“Even though my son was in the midst of a crisis of mental illness, what I saw was heartbreaking,” his mother Caroline Ouko commented during a press conference.

According to her, the video shows “seven agents on one man” and “it lasts” without anyone intervening. “They suffocated my baby”, “they treated him like a dog, worse than a dog”, she added with emotion.

According to the family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, the young man was handcuffed and had his ankles shackled, and the seven police officers remained on him for twelve minutes.

Aged 30 to 57, the seven Henrico County Sheriff’s employees were taken into custody and charged with murder on Tuesday.

Three hospital officers, aged 23 to 34, were arrested and charged on the same count Thursday.