US union suffers setback at Nissan plant

A group of technicians at the Nissan Motor Co factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, voted overwhelmingly against joining a union on Thursday, marking another significant defeat for organized labor in the southern United States.

Tool and die workers in a 62-9 vote rejected a campaign by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), according to results announced by the US National Labor Relations Board.

The 75 technicians would have been the first group to unionize at the Japanese automaker’s largest assembly plant in North America. The union has five days to file objections to the election results.