Vaucluse: five people indicted after the murder of a homosexual man

On March 5, a gay man in his thirties was found dead at his home in downtown Sorgues (Vaucluse). As part of this case, five people were indicted between Thursday and Friday for “murder” and “robbery with violence and in a meeting”.

Five people, three men and two women in their twenties, were indicted between Thursday and Friday by an investigating judge at the Avignon court for “murder” and “robbery with violence and in meeting”. They are suspected of being linked to the murder of a homosexual man in Sorgues (Vaucluse), report stubborn· et The liberated Dauphiné.

On March 5, a man in his thirties was found dead at his home, rue Saint-Sauveur, in the city center of Sorgues. Warned by the neighbors, the firefighters and the gendarmes had discovered the victim, lying on the ground, a head wound caused by a knife, indicates Stanislas Vallet, deputy prosecutor of Avignon, to the magazine LGBT +.

Investigators concluded during the autopsy that the man had died of asphyxiation. A judicial investigation had been opened by the Avignon prosecutor’s office, first for “theft”, since the victim’s mobile phone, computer and car had disappeared.

A second victim

The 30-something also consulted dating sites for gays. This is also the case of another homosexual man, victim of an ambush a few days later.

After discussions on a dating site, the latter was threatened with a handgun during an appointment on March 14. Two similar cases that allowed investigators to arrest the suspects.

Among the five indicted, three men are from Marseille and “rooted in the middle of delinquency”, according to The liberated Dauphiné. They were incarcerated in three different prisons, along with one of the two women. For the moment, only these two victims have been identified by the gendarmes of the research brigade of the Avignon company.