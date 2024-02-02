Venezuela changes the script to its presence in tournaments

CARACAS-. With goals from the midfielders Telasco Segovia and Matías Lacava, Venezuela defeated 3-1 on Thursday Brazil and joined Canarihna itself undefeated as classified for the final home run by the Group A in the South American Pre-Olympic.

With its victory, Vinotinto added eight points and eliminated Ecuador, which on Monday completed its four games in the first round. La Tri was left with seven units and depended on Venezuela, which was obliged to win to qualify.

Bolivia, which like Colombia was eliminated, said goodbye to the tournament with four points and a 2-0 victory against the coffee team, which lost its four games. Bolivian striker José Briceño scored the goals at 9 and 29 minutes.

At 10, Telasco completed a spectacular combination with midfielder David Martínez, who, surrounded by three defenders, returned the ball to him with a cue so he could score.

Telasco increased in the 31st minute, with good ball control after a long pass from defender Renne Rivas.

Embed –

An own goal by Brazilian full-back Rikelme made it 3-0 at 55 minutes, in a failed attempt to deflect Lacava’s shot, who finished on goal after an overflow on the left wing.

Midfielder Alexsandre scored in the 90th minute.

Coach Ramon Menezes rested three of his four scorers: Endrick, who has two goals, John Kennedy (1) and Marlon Gomes (1).

Gabriel Pirani, who has one goal on his account, started as a starter. The adverse score forced the entry of Endrick in the complement, who was neutralized by the rival defense.

Group B is led by Argentina with seven points and a better goal difference than Paraguay, which also has seven points.

Argentines and Paraguayans, without playing, qualified in advance on Tuesday. The Albiceleste, then Paraguay’s second team, beat Chile 5-0 and secured its classification. Uruguay previously won 3-0, but the Argentine victory eliminated the celestial team. Peru and Chile also failed to advance to the final phase.

Peru, which has already played its four matches in the group stage, has three points like Peru and Chile.

On Friday, Chile and Paraguay face each other, while Argentina and Uruguay do the same in clashes that will define the first and second of the segment.

The top two in each group advance to the final phase. In that instance, the four qualified teams will face each other in a round-robin format and those who finish in the first two places in the table will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Next Monday, on the first date of the final quadrangular, the first in Group B will face Venezuela, while Brazil will face the second in B.

Source: AP