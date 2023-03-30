WhatsApp: update will have great NEW in self-destructing messages

WhatsApp self-destructing messages are about to get a major improvement that will bring more flexibility. The information came through the website WABetaInfowhere it is said that there will be 15 more new durations for WhatsApp temporary messages and that the beta version of the desktop application was where the novelty was noticed.

WhatsApp’s Temporary Messages feature allows users to send messages that automatically disappear after a set period of time. With this, the person will have greater privacy, since they will not be stored by applications on other people’s devices.

WhatsApp will gain new options for self-destructing messages

New durations will be added for Temporary WhatsApp Messages. Source: Vitor Valeri

Today WhatsApp allows you to choose three durations for Temporary Messages: 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days. Now, WABetaInfo has discovered through the desktop version of the app that there will be more duration options. The user will have to select the “more options” button and when doing so, 15 more durations will appear: 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour.



Screenshot showing the new Temporary Messages duration options for WhatsApp desktop beta. Source: WABetaInfo

Duration options for Temporary Messages that are less than 1 day in duration can be useful for information that is sensitive or confidential, particularly one hour. The period of one year would serve as a routine cleaning of data that could somehow compromise the person.

Release and availability

The new duration options for Temporary Messages in WhatsApp are still a feature that is under development and should be released in a future update of the stable version of the application. It is important to remember that the screenshot provided by WABetaInfo was obtained through the beta version of WhatsApp for desktop, but it was said that the new feature is also being worked on for versions developed for iOS and Android.